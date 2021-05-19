‘This wasn’t a leak’: Morning Joe explains why New York’s Trump investigation is so serious

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has grown impatient, to put it mildly, with leaks from investigators promising comeuppance for one character or another -- but he said the New York attorney general's revelations about the Trump Organization are something different.

New York attorney general Letitia James' office announced the investigation of Donald Trump's family business now had a criminal component, in addition to an ongoing civil investigation, and the "Morning Joe" host explained why this felt different.

"I've been growing impatient over the past months over leaks from the FBI and other prosecutors saying, 'Oh, behind the scenes we hear this or that or whatever,'" Scarborough said. "I've now read 437 articles about how what happened today makes Matt Gaetz's situation worse. I keep reading about Rudy Giuliani. We got used during the Trump era, a leak here, a leak there. It happened back during the Bush era. Karl Rove, every Friday they would say, hey, make sure you're around to go to the TV studio. Karl Rove, this is the day we just heard from the FBI a leak that Karl Rove is going to go to jail. Blah blah."

"This wasn't a leak," he added. "This actually was from the office. I don't know if that means anything. I'm not sure about why you announce we are now investigating him for criminal -- do your investigation. Bring the charges or don't bring the charges. But, again, this really wasn't a leak. This is the office basically saying we're looking into criminal charges against Donald Trump."



