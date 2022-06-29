Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for campaign finance crimes the Associated Press reported Wednesday. The Federal Elections Commission said that they couldn't find evidence to discern whether he was guilty, even after he plead guilty.

"At least seven victims invested a total of more than $2 million in Fraud Guarantee because Parnas and Correia misled them about the financial arrangements," wrote ABC 7 New York in March. "The majority of investor funds were withdrawn as cash and were spent on personal expenditures such as Parnas' rent, prosecutors said."

According to the court, Parnas personally earned $2 million from the fraud scam. At the time of the investor effort, Parnas was working with Giuliani for former President Donald Trump in an effort to find incriminating information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine before the 2020 election.

In a 2021 case, Parnas was found guilty on all six criminal counts leveled against him. The most serious charge among them was a conspiracy to make foreign contributions to political campaigns.

It was just a few months ago that Parnas claimed that Joe Biden's son was "set up" when appointed to a seat on the Burisma board.