Capitol rioter busted after fraternity brother tips off authorities to his Facebook videos
Capitol rioters (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)

A Capitol rioter was arrested after one of his college fraternity brothers tipped off federal agents.

Levi Roy Gable was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and charged with four misdemeanor counts of illegally entering the Capitol on and engaging in disruptive conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection after a former fraternity brother saw videos posted on his Facebook page, reported HuffPost.

“I was among the first people to make our way into the U.S. Capitol Building,” Gable said in one post, according to the FBI. “Those in the building first were there in protest of vice president Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election. The proof is undeniable for anyone who takes an objective look at the accusations of election fraud, provided you are looking somewhere other than the fake news and social media.”

The 36-year-old Gable denied going inside the Capitol during an interview two weeks after the insurrection, while admitting that he had traveled to Washington to take part in the "Stop the Steal" rally, but FBI investigators obtained multiple surveillance videos showing him inside the building.

Gable, who has been released on $10,000 bond, deleted his Facebook posts because he had heard Donald Trump supporters were being "harassed" for going inside the Capitol.

