Life expectancy lowest in red states -- and the problem is getting worse

Life expectancy is lower in Republican-led states, and the problem has been growing worse for decades.

Health disparities became worse in the 1990s, according to a study in the Journal of American Medicine, and researchers blame conservative governors who override public safety measures such as indoor smoking bans, nutrition regulations, firearm restrictions and COVID-19 mitigation, reported the Washington Post.

"It should come as no surprise that the highest rates for COVID-19 deaths and murders are found mainly in red states," wrote columnist Jennifer Rubin. "A political mind-set that prioritizes racial resentment, anti-science zealotry and manufactured cultural wedge issues is not likely to be conducive to long, healthy lives. Indeed, antagonism toward 'elites' (e.g., experts) often impedes common-sense measures that save lives."

Eight of the 10 highest COVID-19 death rates adjusted for age have GOP governors, as do nine of the 10 states with the worst vaccination rates, and a recent report found murder rates were 40 percent higher per capita in states won by Donald Trump, and eight of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 backed the Republican presidential nominee this century.

"Whatever the specific reason, it’s clear the governing philosophy of right-wing states (e.g., low spending; prioritization of cultural wedge issues; anti-elitism) leads to deadly results," Rubin wrote. "Maybe it’s time they stop spending their political energy persecuting gay kids, banning books, outlawing abortion and fanning culture wars. They have plenty of systemic problems they’ve failed to address while busying themselves with MAGA crusades."

"Red-state voters should look around and see why their states have fallen so far behind in so many categories," she added.