Lin Wood slinks away after judge stops him from spouting more election conspiracy theories

Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood walked away during a disciplinary hearing on Monday after U.S. District Judge Linda Parker refused to let him spout more conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Wood's outburst came after City of Detroit Attorney David Fink delivered a scathing breakdown of Wood and fellow Trump-backing lawyer Sidney Powell's conduct in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, which he linked directly to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

"Because of the lies told in this courtroom, not only did people die on January 6th, but people throughout the world came to doubt strength of democratic institutions in this country," Fink said. "This court can let the world know that attorneys not free to tell lies."

He then recommended that Wood, Powell and other attorneys be referred for disbarment and that the judge ban them from practicing law within the district.

At this point, Wood tried to respond to Fink's allegations by insisting that the falsehoods he pushed after the election were not lies -- but Judge Parker wasn't having any of it.

"This is not a debate!" she told him pointedly.

Shortly after this, Wood walked away from the hearing, leaving behind an empty chair.

Watch the video of Judge Parker shutting down Wood below.



Video SmartNews