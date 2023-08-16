Mike Lindell's voter fraud 'summit' derailed when he accidentally played Kimmel clip

MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell's latest voter fraud "summit" was plunged into chaos and embarrassment when he went to play a video on election rigging, and got a Jimmy Kimmel monologue instead, reported The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

"During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his 'My Cousin Vinny' plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1.3-billion defamation lawsuit against him, Lindell previewed this event," reported Justin Baragona, adding that Lindell promised it would "fix the elections." But "at the start of Wednesday’s confab, Lindell told the crowd that he wouldn’t show any new evidence of rampant voter fraud, adding that he’d already shown enough in the past. After taking the stage, a screen blared 'Election Crime Bureau' behind him."

He then told people watching to watch the video behind him "only to quickly grow flustered: It was the wrong video, showing Kimmel delivering a monologue," said the report. Lindell has previously been featured on Kimmel's show, where the comedian has roasted his conspiracy theories and repeated failures to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Lindell previously hosted a "cyber symposium" on election fraud in 2021, which similarly ended in humiliation; not only did Lindell and his presenters fail to put forward any credible evidence of fraud, a man took up his offer to pay $5 million for anyone who could disprove his claims that China corrupted the 2020 election; he is fighting an arbitrator's ruling that he must provide the money.

The pillow CEO has also put forward a "petition" demanding the Supreme Court overturn the election results, only to be enraged when legal professionals ignored it.

Despite Lindell's long record of failed antics, said the report, a number of Trump allies, including some indicted alongside him in the Georgia election interference probe such as Rudy Giuliani, are set to participate in the event.