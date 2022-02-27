Lindsey Graham challenged by Jen Psaki to face grilling over his sudden opposition to Ketanji Brown Jackson
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a laughing proposal to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that he come on the MSNBC show and explain why he is suddenly upset with the choice of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after giving his approval to her less than a year ago.

After touting the judge's stellar background, Psaki was asked about Graham's response that came before President Joe Biden even made the announcement on national TV.

"She is also somebody who has ruled at times in favor of Democrats and in favor of Republicans," Psaki told the MSNBC host. "She has served under Democrats and Republicans. She is first and foremost an impeccably qualified judge. So I think that's the real question, and maybe Senator Graham will come on your show."

"I'm inviting him on your show, Jonathan. I hope that's okay," Psaki continued as she and the MSNBC both began laughing and Capehart replied, "Fantastic."

"Maybe he will come on or other shows and answer the question, what exactly has changed for anyone since they last supported her?" Psaki added. "And what about her impeccable credentials and record and real record of ruling on both sides brings anything to question?"

