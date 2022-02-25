'Grow up!' Lindsey Graham smacked down for flipping out over Biden's Supreme Court pick
Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the first out of the gate on Friday morning to criticize President Joe Biden after it was reported that he will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, the South Carolina Republican -- who has publically been pushing Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court judge in South Carolina -- was quick to label Biden's pick as a victory for the "radical left" despite similarities in both judges' backgrounds.

According to Graham, "If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked."

He later added, "I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee," before sneering, "The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated," which, apparently didn't bother him when he voted to approve Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch who graduated Harvard Law School, and Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh from Yale Law School.

Immediately after Graham flipped out, commenters were quick to point out that he gave his seal of approval for Ketanji Brown Jackson to sit on the highly influential D.C. Appellate Court less than a year ago.

Those same commenters chastised the South Carolina senator, with one calling his tweet "performative" and aimed at the MAGA crowd and another patiently -- and sarcastically -- explaining to Graham he can pick whoever he wants when he "becomes president"

