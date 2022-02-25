'Grow up!' Lindsey Graham smacked down for flipping out over Biden's Supreme Court pick

Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the first out of the gate on Friday morning to criticize President Joe Biden after it was reported that he will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
Taking to Twitter, the South Carolina Republican -- who has publically been pushing Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court judge in South Carolina -- was quick to label Biden's pick as a victory for the "radical left" despite similarities in both judges' backgrounds.
According to Graham, "If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked."
He later added, "I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee," before sneering, "The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated," which, apparently didn't bother him when he voted to approve Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch who graduated Harvard Law School, and Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh from Yale Law School.
Immediately after Graham flipped out, commenters were quick to point out that he gave his seal of approval for Ketanji Brown Jackson to sit on the highly influential D.C. Appellate Court less than a year ago.
Those same commenters chastised the South Carolina senator, with one calling his tweet "performative" and aimed at the MAGA crowd and another patiently -- and sarcastically -- explaining to Graham he can pick whoever he wants when he "becomes president"
You can see some responses below:
If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again.\n\nThe attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham) 1645799603
1. You voted FOR her in the D.C. Circuit\n2. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds\n3. Raise your hand if you think @LindseyGrahamSC is a troll.https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1497218172071645195\u00a0\u2026— Brian J. Karem (@Brian J. Karem) 1645802887
You voted to confirm Jackson to the DC circuit court!!!!https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1497218172071645195\u00a0\u2026— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1645801833
Going to enjoy watching every interview in which Lindsey Graham is asked how he could possibly have concerns about voting to confirm Judge Jackson for SCOTUS when he voted to confirm her for the DC Circuit just a few months ago.https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1497218172071645195\u00a0\u2026— Mondaire Jones (@Mondaire Jones) 1645803125
We learned long ago that nothing is beneath Lindsey Graham.https://twitter.com/ruthmarcus/status/1497229848066105354\u00a0\u2026— Michael R. Bromwich (@Michael R. Bromwich) 1645802647
Senate vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the District of Columbia, to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit\n\nJune 2021\n\n53-44\n\nGraham: Yea\n\nhttps://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1171/vote_117_1_00231.htm\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1497218172071645195\u00a0\u2026— Jake Tapper (@Jake Tapper) 1645800229
You didn't mention it once when it was Kavanaugh.https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1048665401012506625?s=20&t=N5RkjgJYClKoGoM5sFXTpQ\u00a0\u2026— Queen of the Universe \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Queen of the Universe \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1645800627
Funny, you voted to confirm her in June. You're just having a temper tantrum because you didn't get who you wanted.pic.twitter.com/2V5ubarxkf— Jamie Carter \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jamie Carter \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645801997
Graham voted eight months ago to confirm Jackson to an important appeals court. He said at the time that she has a "different philosophy" than he does, but emphasized that she is "qualified for the job." https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/14/politics/ketanji-brown-jackson-confirmation-vote-senate/index.html\u00a0\u2026 https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1497218172071645195\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/j8YcE7Nyiz— Daniel Dale (@Daniel Dale) 1645801565
I see that everyone is pointing to the hypocrisy of the fact that you voted to confirm her to the DC Circuit court, so I won\u2019t bother.\nThe question is, just how big of a flip flopping hypocrite are you, Linds?\nEvery time I think you\u2019ve reached bottom, you haven\u2019t.\nWe shall see.— Jo (@Jo) 1645801866
Oh great, the Scarlett O'Hara of the Senate has caught the vapors again— Darrell Dass (@Darrell Dass) 1645800916
