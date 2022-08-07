Watch: Lindsey Graham put on the spot for still supporting Trump after 'count me out' Senate speech

During his appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was pressed by host Dana Bash over his support for Donald Trump to run for president again in light of his comments after Jan. 6. when he claimed "Count me out" after the insurrection at the Capitol.

After making the South Carolina Republican watch himself on the monitor exclaiming to his Senate colleagues, "I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it ," before adding, "From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out, enough is enough.”

Asking about his about-face, host Bash pressed, "Why now do you think Trump has the character to be president again?”

According to Graham, his comments at the time were made in light of attempts to decertify the 2020 presidential election votes.

“I think he [Trump] was a consequential president. If you compare his policies to what’s going on today, I think he’s got a hell of a story to say” was the best Graham could offer.

Asked later by the CNN host, "It sounds like you’re saying, point blank: ‘Donald Trump, please stop saying the 2020 election was stolen," Graham replied, "I’m telling President Trump if you wanna be president in 2024, focus on solving the problems Americans are living with now."

