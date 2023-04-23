'We're going to lose huge': GOPer predicts massive 2024 loss over anti-abortion extremism

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) predicted Republicans would "lose huge" in the next election if they do not tone down their anti-abortion extremism.

Mace cautioned her party after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed a decision that would have blocked the distribution of an abortion drug.

"Well, I want us to find some middle ground," she told ABC News. "As a Republican and conservative, constitutional conservative who's pro-life, I saw what happened after Roe v. Wade because I represent a very purple district, as purple as this dress. And I saw the sentiment change dramatically."

Mace said Republicans "need to read the room on this issue."

"And we just saw a fetal heartbeat bill signed in the dead of night recently in Florida," she pointed out. "In my home state of South Carolina, there was a very small group of state legislators that filed a bill that would execute women who have abortions and gave more rights to rapists than women who've been raped."

Mace added: "That is the wrong message heading into '24. We're going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities."

Watch the video below from ABC News or at the link.