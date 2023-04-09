Rick Wilson nails Lindsey Graham for his 'sad-eyed puppy' Trump routine

On Sunday morning's "Katie Phang Show," former Republican campaign strategist Rick Wilson mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's multiple appearances on Fox News begging viewers to send money to Donald Trump to help him with his multiple legal problems.

MSNBC's Phang introduced the segment by referring to the South Carolina Republican as Trump's "unpaid intern" before showing clips of the distraught-looking Graham asking for contributions.

After introducing Wilson, Phang asked, "We just played that bizarre clip of Lindsey Graham asking for money to help Donald Trump. It was like one of those commercials for, just a few cents a day, you, too, can sponsor a former president."

"It is like some sad Sarah McLachlan music and sad-eyed puppies staring at the screen," Wilson laughed.

Turning serious, he added, "Look, if you're a Republican candidate ever thinking about running again in a primary, you are going to do exactly what Lindsey Graham did."

