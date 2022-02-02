Cheers erupt after Trump turns on Lindsey Graham: 'GOP is imploding'
President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham

Donald Trump turned on his loyal supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and his critics grabbed some popcorn.

The twice-impeached one-term president pledged to pardon his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn his election loss, which Graham called "inappropriate," and Trump lashed out in an interview.

“Lindsey Graham is wrong,” Trump told Newsmax. “I mean, Lindsey is a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong.”

