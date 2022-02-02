Cheers erupt after Trump turns on Lindsey Graham: 'GOP is imploding'

Donald Trump turned on his loyal supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and his critics grabbed some popcorn.
The twice-impeached one-term president pledged to pardon his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn his election loss, which Graham called "inappropriate," and Trump lashed out in an interview.
“Lindsey Graham is wrong,” Trump told Newsmax. “I mean, Lindsey is a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong.”
Coral reefs have long been regarded as one of the earliest and most significant ecological casualties of global warming. In new research published in the journal PLOS Climate, we found that the future of these tropical ecosystems – thought to harbour more species than any other – is probably worse than anticipated.
Climate change is causing more frequent marine heatwaves worldwide. Corals have adapted to live in a specific temperature range, so when ocean temperatures are too hot for a prolonged period, corals can bleach – losing the colourful algae that live within their tissue and nourish them via photosynthesis – and may eventually die.
Across the tropics, mass bleaching and die-offs have gone from being rare to a somewhat regular occurrence as the climate has warmed. More frequent heatwaves mean that the time corals have to recover is getting shorter.
Bleached corals are more vulnerable to disease and starvation.
In a 2018 report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that 1.5°C of global warming would cause between 70 and 90% of the world’s coral reefs to disappear. Now, with models capable of examining temperature differences between coral reefs one kilometre apart, our team found that at 1.5°C of warming, which the world is predicted to reach in the early 2030s without drastic action to limit greenhouse gas emissions, 99% of the world’s reefs will experience heatwaves that are too frequent for them to recover.
That would spell catastrophe for the thousands of species that depend on coral reefs, as well as the roughly one billion people whose livelihoods and food supply benefits from coral reef biodiversity.
Thermal refugia
The thermal stress of a heatwave can affect corals over a huge geographic area, like the entire northern Great Barrier Reef or archipelagos like the Maldives. A marine heatwave in 2015-16 caused widespread bleaching in each of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.
Corals are small polyp-like animals that form colonies of thousands by secreting a calcium carbonate skeleton that builds a reef. Corals grow slowly, so their recovery following bleaching and die-offs can take a long time and can be hampered by pollution and overfishing. Some species grow faster and are more capable of recovering quicker.
Scientists hope that local conditions on some reef tracts will ensure suitable temperatures for corals in the future, even when surrounding areas warm. These conditions may be possible due to upwelling, where cooler water is brought to the surface, or strong ocean currents. Reef managers can prioritise these so-called refugia, which offer corals a greater chance of survival.
Healthy reefs can support a vast array of life.
Finding these refugia is difficult, though, as they are likely to be small and the resolution of climate projections that model changes in ocean temperatures over time tend to be too coarse. Our team increased the resolution of climate model projections by downscaling them with historical data from satellite observations to find out where refugia are likely to persist in the future.
We found that, from 1986 to 2019, 84% of the world’s reefs offered sufficient thermal refuge. This meant corals had enough time to recover in between bleaching events. With 1.5°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels, only 0.2% of these refugia remain. At 2°C of warming, safe havens from heat for coral reefs will no longer exist.
Most of the world’s reef refugia disappear at 1.5°C.
Preliminary findings from another study (yet to complete the peer-review process) would seem to confirm the catastrophic effects of 1.5°C of global warming on coral reefs. This research was carried out independently by scientists in the US using a different method but the same climate models and spatial resolutions.
The future of coral reefs
Global warming of 1.5°C is the lower limit that world leaders aspired to maintain when they signed the Paris agreement in 2015. This target is moving further out of reach. For coral reefs, there is no safe limit to global warming. Given the rate at which the global average temperature is increasing, marine heatwaves are likely to become so frequent that most of the world’s coral reefs will experience intolerable heat stress regularly. Most reefs have already experienced at least one such event this decade.
Not all regions are stressed at the same time as heatwaves are not global, nor do all corals bleach. Some coral species are more capable of coping with extreme temperatures than others due to their growth form or the type of algae within their tissue. Still, the magnitude and frequency of heatwaves predicted in this study will probably affect even resistant coral species, suggesting the world will lose most of its reef biodiversity. Coral reefs of the future are likely to look very different to the colourful and diverse ecosystems we know today.
Climate change is already degrading coral reefs globally. Now we know that protecting the last remaining temperature refuges will not work on its own. Slashing greenhouse gas emissions this decade is the best hope for saving what remains.
There is also a rapid emergence and growth of the financial technology industry (FinTech), where technology startups increasingly challenge established financial institutions in areas such as retail banking, pensions or personal investments. As such, AI often appears in behind-the-scenes processes such as cybersecurity, anti-money laundering, know-your-client checks or chatbots.
Among so many successful cases, one seems conspicuously absent: AI making money in financial markets. While simple algorithms are commonly used by traders, machine learning or AI algorithms are far less usual in investment decision-making. But as machine learning is based on analysing huge data sets and finding patterns in them, and financial markets generating enormous amounts of data, it would seem an obvious match. In a new study, published in International Journal of Data Science and Analytics, we have shed some light on whether AI is any better than humans at making money.
Some specialist investment companies called quant (which stands for ‘quantative’) hedge funds declare that they employ AI in their investment decision-making process. However, they do not release official performance information. Also, despite some of them managing billions of dollars, they remain niche and small relative to the size of the larger investment industry.
On the other hand, academic research has repeatedly reported highly accurate financial forecasts based on machine-learning algorithms. These could in theory translate into highly successful mainstream investment strategies for the financial industry. And yet, that doens’t seem to be happening.
What is the reason for this discrepancy? Is it entrenched manager culture, or is it something related to practicalities of real-world investing?
AI’s financial forecasts
We analysed 27 peer-reviewed studies by academic researchers published between 2000 and 2018. These describe different kinds of stock market forecasting experiments using machine-learning algorithms. We wanted to determine whether these forecasting techniques could be replicated in the real world.
Our immediate observation was that most of the experiments ran multiple versions (in extreme cases up to hundreds) of their investment model in parallel. In almost all the cases, the authors presented their highest-performing model as the primary product of their experiment – meaning the best result was cherry-picked and all the sub-optimal results were ignored. This approach would not work in real-world investment management, where any given strategy can be executed only once, and its result is unambiguous profit or loss – there is no undoing of results.
Running multiple variants, and then presenting the most successful one as representative, would be misleading in the finance sector and possibly regarded as illegal. For example, if we run three variants of the same strategy, with one losing -40%, the other one losing -20%, and the third one gaining 20%, and then only showcase the 20% gain, clearly this single result misrepresents the performance of the fund. Just one version of an algorithm should be tested, which would be representative of a real-world investment setup and therefore more realistic.
Models in the papers we reviewed achieved a very high level of accuracy, about 95% – a mark of tremendous success in many areas of life. But in market forecasting, if an algorithm is wrong 5% of the time, it could still be a real problem. It may be catastrophically wrong rather than marginally wrong - wiping not only the profit, but the entire underlying capital.
We also noted that most AI algorithms appeared to be “black boxes”, with no transparency on how they worked. In the real world, this isn’t likely to inspire investors’ confidence. It is also likely to be an issue from a regulatory perspective. What’s more, most experiments did not account for trading costs. Though these have been decreasing for years, they’re not zero, and could make the difference between profit and loss.
None of the experiments we looked at gave any consideration to current financial regulations, such as the EU legal directive MIFID II or business ethics. The experiments themselves did not engage in any unethical activities – they did not seek to manipulate the market – but they lacked a design feature explicitly ensuring that they were ethical. In our view, machine learning and AI algorithms in investment decision-making should observe two sets of ethical standards: making the AI ethical per se, and making investment decision-making ethical, factoring in environmental, social and governance considerations. This would stop the AI from investing in companies that may harm society, for example.
All this means that the AIs described in the academic experiments were unfeasible in the real world of financial industry.
Are humans better?
We also wanted to compare the AI’s achievements with those of human investment professionals. If AI could invest as well as or better than humans, then that could herald a huge reduction in jobs.
We discovered that the handful of AI-powered funds whose performance data were disclosed on publicly available market data sources generally underperformed in the market. As such, we concluded that there is currently a very strong case in favour of human analysts and managers. Despite all their imperfections, empirical evidence strongly suggests humans are currently ahead of AI. This may be partly because of the efficient mental shortcuts humans take when we have to make rapid decisions under uncertainty.
In the future, this may change, but we still need evidence before switching to AI. And in the immediate future, we believe that, instead of pinning humans against AI, we should combine the two. This would mean embedding AI in decision-support and analytical tools, but leaving the ultimate investment decision to a human team.
Ground squirrels spend the end of summer gorging on food, preparing for hibernation. They need to store a lot of energy as fat, which becomes their primary fuel source underground in their hibernation burrows all winter long.
While hibernating, ground squirrels enter a state called torpor. Their metabolism drops to as low as just 1% of summer levels and their body temperature can plummet to close to freezing. Torpor greatly reduces how much energy the animal needs to stay alive until springtime.
That long fast comes with a downside: no new input of protein, which is crucial to maintain the body’s tissues and organs. This is a particular problem for muscles. In people, long periods of inactivity, like prolonged bed rest, lead to muscle wasting. But muscle wasting is minimal in hibernating animals. Despite as much as six to nine months of inactivity and no protein intake, they preserve muscle mass and performance remarkably well – a very handy adaptation that helps ensure a successful breeding season come spring.
And then we wondered … could gut microbes play a functional role in the process of hibernation itself? Could certain bacteria help keep muscle and other tissues working when the mostly immobile animals aren’t eating?
Microbes in their guts help ruminants, including cows, hold on to the nitrogen they need to build proteins.
Biologists had previously identified a clever trick in ruminant animals, such as cattle, that helps them survive times when protein intake in the diet is low or protein needs are especially high, such as during pregnancy. A process called urea nitrogen salvage allows the animal to recoup nitrogen – a critical ingredient for building protein – that would otherwise be excreted in urine as the waste product urea. Instead, the urea’s nitrogen is retained in the body and used to make amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.
This salvage operation depends on the chemical breakdown of urea molecules to release their nitrogen. But here’s the kicker: Chemical breakdown of urea requires urease, an enzyme that animals do not produce. So how does a cow, for instance, get that nitrogen out of urea?
A model of the urea molecule, with two nitrogen atoms (in blue) along with a carbon (gray), an oxygen (red) and four hydrogen (white) atoms.
It turns out certain microbes that are normal residents of animals’ guts can do just that. They make the urease enzyme and use it to chemically split urea molecules, freeing up the nitrogen, which becomes part of ammonia molecules. Microbes then absorb ammonia and use it to make new protein for themselves.
Peculiarities of the ruminant digestive system allow those animals to benefit greatly from this process. But for other animals – like hibernators and us – it was less clear whether and how the urea nitrogen could make its way into the animals’ bodies to support protein synthesis.
This was our challenge as scientists: Could we demonstrate urea nitrogen recycling in hibernators and show that it is particularly helpful to them the longer they fast?
First, we injected into the squirrel’s bloodstream urea molecules in which the two nitrogen atoms were replaced by a heavier form of nitrogen that naturally occurs only in tiny amounts in the body.
We were able to follow these heavier nitrogen atoms as the injected urea moved from the blood into the gut, then as microbial urease broke down the urea into its component parts, and finally into the squirrels’ tissue metabolites and proteins. Wherever we saw higher levels of the heavier form of nitrogen, we knew that urea was the source of the nitrogen, and therefore gut microbes had to be responsible for getting the urea nitrogen back into the animals’ bodies.
To confirm that the microbes were doing the nitrogen recycling, we compared squirrels that had normal gut microbiomes to squirrels that didn’t. We treated some animals with antibiotics to reduce gut microbes at three times of the year: summer; early winter, when they were one month into fasting and hibernation; and late winter, whwithen they were four months into fasting and hibernation.
In squirrels with normal microbiomes, we saw evidence of urea nitrogen salvage at each step of the process that we tested. But squirrels with depleted microbiomes displayed minimal urea nitrogen salvage. Our observations confirmed that this process was indeed dependent on the gut microbes’ ability to break down urea and liberate its nitrogen in the hibernators’ guts. Hibernators’ liver and muscle tissue incorporated the most urea nitrogen during late winter – that is, the longer they’d been hibernating and without food.
We also found that the ground squirrels contribute to this remarkable symbiosis. During hibernation, their gut cells increase production of proteins called urea transporters. These molecules are lodged in intestinal cell membranes and shepherd urea from the blood into the gut where the microbes that contain urease are found. This assist means that what little urea the animal makes during hibernation has an easier route to the gut.
Finally, we found that it wasn’t just squirrels who benefited from this process. The microbes too were using the urea nitrogen to build their own proteins, showing that urea nitrogen salvage provides both parties with this important molecular building block during the long winter fast.
Every few weeks, hibernating squirrels arouse temporarily, as seen in this time-lapse video. They don’t eat or drink or leave the burrow, but the short increase in body temperature lets enzymes like urease do their jobs.
Could this kind of symbiosis help humans?
This example of hibernator-microbe symbiosis has potential clinical applications. For example, undernourishment, which affects millions of people globally, leads to a progressive decline in muscle mass and compromises health. Sarcopenia, which is muscle wasting that is a natural part of aging, impairs mobility and makes people more susceptible to injury. A detailed understanding of how the hibernator nitrogen salvage system is most effective when the risk of tissue loss and muscle wasting is greatest could lead to new therapeutics to help people in similar situations.
Another potential application is in human spaceflight, during which crew members experience high rates of muscle atrophy because of a microgravity-induced suppression of muscle protein synthesis. Even the extensive exercise regime that astronauts undertake to offset this is insufficient. A microbiome-based countermeasure that facilitates muscle protein synthesis similar to the process we have observed in hibernators may be worth investigating.