Morning Joe buries Lindsey Graham: 'God help us if there are more senators like you'
Senator Lindsey Graham speaking at the Lincoln Dinner in 2015. (Photo by John Pemble/Iowa Public Radio Images)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for expressing indignation over the release of a special purpose grand jury report showed he was recommended for criminal charges related to his efforts to help Donald Trump reverse his Georgia election loss.

The South Carolina Republican called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discuss election fraud claims raised by Donald Trump and his campaign, which the grand jurors apparently considered to be a criminal violation of the law, and the "Morning Joe" slammed Graham's sanctimonious response to the news.

"Let's be very clear here -- you had Brad Raffensperger, a guy who voted for Trump in '16 and '20, Raffensperger, again, Republican through and through his entire life," Scarborough said. "Brad Raffensperger, who won the Republican primary in a landslide in 2020, saying Lindsey Graham called up, tried to get him to throw out some absentee votes to try to help Donald Trump. Let's not do this whole, 'God help us.'"

"If a senator from out of state can't call another state and talk to a secretary of state and ask that secretary of state to disallow legal votes -- yeah, Lindsey, God help us if there are more senators who think like you and who do things like that," Scarborough added. "In the middle of what was beginning to be a conspiracy to overthrow an American presidential election. You're right, Lindsey, God help us."

