Lindsey Graham addresses 'regrets' over possible perjury charges in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday addressed whether he regrets his testimony to Georgia's special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

During an interview on ABC, host Martha Raddatz noted that portions of the grand jury report released last week indicated jurors believed some witnesses committed perjury.

"Do you accept the grand jury conclusion and do you have any regrets about calling the secretary of state, and any concerns about perjury?" Raddatz asked.

"No concerns about my testimony," Graham insisted. "The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that. I think the voting by mail had problems, but I found no evidence of widespread fraud."

"And I had to decide as a senator whether or not to validate the Georgia election. I thought it made sense to call up the Georgia secretary of state, and I did, asked hard questions. But at the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results in Georgia for the 2020 election," he concluded.

In recent weeks, Graham has been raising tens of thousands of dollars for a legal expense fund that’s been in part bankrolled by other Republican members of the U.S. Senate, Raw Story reported earlier this month.

