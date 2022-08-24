New Lindsey Graham motion says he's protected on 'all the topics' in Georgia election investigation
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking with attendees at the 2015 Iowa Growth & Opportunity Party at the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) filed a motion in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday arguing that the senator does not have to comply with a subpoena to testify on any topic.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to have Graham testify before a grand jury related to an investigation into alleged illegal election interference by then-President Donald Trump and others.

Earlier this week, the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused an order by the district court requiring Graham to comply with the subpoena.

A motion filed by Graham's lawyers on Wednesday claimed that Graham does not have to answer any questions from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis due to constitutional protections.

READ MORE: 'The horror stories are piling up;' CNN analyst explains how abortion bans are blowing up in Republicans' faces

"This Court has asked 'exactly which questions and/or categories' the Speech or Debate Clause [of the U.S. Constitution] bars," the motion said. "It should bar questioning on all the topics sought by the District Attorney and this subpoena (see Docs. 2-2, 2-3), and the other topics suggested by Amici so far (which are not found in the plain text of the Petition, Certificate, or subpoena), because all ultimately seek 'inquiry into [the investigation] and into the motivation for those acts.'"

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that Graham pushed for some votes for Joe Biden to be discarded in the 2020 presidential election.

2020 Election SmartNews