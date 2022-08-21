Lindsey Graham granted reprieve from testifying before Fulton County special grand jury: report

Georgia GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has successfully at least delayed testimony before the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"A federal appeals court has temporarily paused an order that would have required Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in the state," The Washington Post reported. "The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sunday temporarily put his appearance on hold, asking a lower court to consider whether Graham should be protected from answering some questions about his official duties as a U.S. senator."
Graham was subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
"The legal maneuvering is the latest sign of tension between prosecutors and high-profile witnesses in the Fulton County district attorney’s expansive criminal probe of alleged election interference by former president Donald Trump and his allies," the newspaper reported. "After seeking repeated delays, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, testified for six hours last week. The panel has heard testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and his staff, Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr (R), state lawmakers and local election workers."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a 121-page motion seeking to quash or delay his testimony.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote, “Senator Graham’s arguments are entirely unpersuasive, and they do not even demonstrate a ‘substantial case on the merits.'"
Read the full report.