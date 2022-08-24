Watch: Former GOP operative explains why he doesn't think Trump is blackmailing Lindsey Graham
Senator Lindsey Graham smiles behind President Trump at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum in 2020. (Shutterstock.com)

Former Republican operative Tim Miller says that he is deeply disappointed in Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) full conversion to Trumpism -- but he doesn't think it's because of blackmail.

While appearing on Ron Filipkowski's podcast this week, Filipkowski asked Miller which Republican had disappointed him the most in recent years, and Miller didn't hesitate to name Graham.

Miller then recounted how Graham was "a hoot" to have on the campaign trail in 2016 when he stumped for Jeb Bush's campaign, where Miller was at the time employed as a communications director.

"Me and Lindsey got to hang out a lot, like, two months," he said. "And his hatred for Trump, Ron, was greater than ours.... he would say stuff to me and every once in a while I'd be like, 'OK, Lindsey, you're going a little far. He's really bad, but he's not Hitler. He's too stupid to be Hitler."

Filipkowski then asked Miller if he bought into baseless claims that he became a Trump acolyte because the former president had blackmail material on him.

"No, I don't," Miller replied. "I don't think Trump is good enough at keeping secrets to have blackmail... Lindsey, I think, is just a really weak person."

Watch the video below or at this link.

