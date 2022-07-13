Trump supporter's ‘white privilege card’ lands Anchorage police in hot water
FBI photo of Ian Benjamin Rogers' "White Privilege Card"/DOJ.

Law enforcement officials in Alaska are involved in the latest scandal involving a "white privilege card" that says it "Trump's Everything."

The Anchorage Daily News reports, "In a widely viewed post on social media that sparked public outcry, a woman who said she traveled to Anchorage for last weekend’s Trump political rally claimed that her “white privilege card” worked as a driver’s license when she was pulled over by a police officer, and she posted a smiling selfie with an apparent APD officer while holding the novelty card. Now the Anchorage Police Department is investigating the incident."

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over while driving in Anchorage.

"The officer told Israelah, who identifies herself as Pinay or Filipina on her social media profiles, that she had been 'waving (sic) on the road,' she wrote. She couldn’t find her license, she wrote in the post, and presented a 'white privilege card.' It’s unclear whether the incident resulted in a citation for the woman and whether the department took any disciplinary actions against the officers involved," the newspaper reported.

The Facebook post identified an "Officer Bo."

Celeste Hodge Growden, president and CEO of the Alaska Black Caucus, wants to know whether or not a ticket was issued.

“APD has had a hard time really with transparency and accountability,” she said. “And I think this is just another situation where it repeats itself. I don’t know why they just don’t own it.”

This is not the first time a Trump supporter with one of these cards has been in the news.

In January of 2021, the Department of Justice included a picture of what appears an identical card in charging documents against Ian Benjamin Rogers, who was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force with five pipe bombs and 49 guns.

Rogers had "Three Percenters" stickers and prosecutors and planned to attack California Democrats.

In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor described the card.

"I know that many extreme anti-government militias are populated by white supremacists. I believe that the statement 'Trumps Everything' and the numbers '0045' repeated four times (to make it look like a credit card number), are references to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States," Minor said.

Attorney Jess Raphael said Rogers is "a real adherent of President Trump, he's a true believer."

"When President Trump says they stole the election, he says they stole the election. Basically, whatever the president said, he parroted," she explained.

Israelah told Alaska Public Media she is part of the "Front Line Joes" that travel from one Trump rally to another, not unlike how Deadheads would stay on the road for Grateful Dead tours.

“The energy. The excitement. The love, patriotic love, all the time,” Israelah said. “And I met so many friends that we became like family. So we travel across the country. It’s like a reunion all the time.”

