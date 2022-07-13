Liz Cheney will continue to haunt Trump because she has a 'world of information' on him: John Dean
Donald Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney. (Photos by Saul Loeb and Andrew Harnik for AFP)

According to former the White House counsel who served under President Richard Nixon, Donald Trump can expect Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to haunt whatever political aspirations he may still have long after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is disbanded.

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with so-hosts John Berman, Brianna Keilar and co-panelist Georg Conway, attorney John Dean was asked what impact that the televised hearings will have on Donald Trump's future political plans.

After Conway explained, "We are fortunate today in this country that Donald Trump is an incompetent and that he basically, you know, he was just flailing about and didn't know what he was doing and was just randomly doing things and listening to crazy people and we're very fortunate in a lot of ways over his four-year term that he was incompetent," host Keilar turned to Dean.

"How vulnerable, though, is the system, John, even to an incompetent attempt?" she asked.

RELATED: 'This is driving him nuts': George Conway says Trump can't stand flood of evidence from Jan. 6 hearings

"The system is very fragile," Dean replied. "We assume it's much stronger than it really is."

"If Trump runs again, I actually think that the weapon that's going to go against him at the Republican Primary level is Liz Cheney," he continued. "I don't think she's finished with this. If he can get that far, she will take him on because she's got a world of information and it's not all out. "

Watch video below or at this link.

CNN 07 13 2022 08 13 09 youtu.be

