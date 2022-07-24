Liz Cheney won't rule out opposing Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

In the second half of her extensive interview with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY0) refused to rule out a 2024 presidential run that would likely pit her against twice-impeached Donald Trump.

Cheney, who is likely going to lose her Wyoming GOP primary in August which will keep her off the November midterm ballot, was asked by the "State of the Union" host if she'll make a comeback in the GOP presidential race that is already ramping up.

"You've made it clear you don't think Donald Trump shouldn't be trusted with the presidency again. Are you willing to run for president to try to stop him? At least in part?" host Tapper pressed.

"I haven't really at this point, I've not made a decision about 2024 and I am really very focused on the substance of what we have to do on the select committee," she replied. "I'm very focused on the work that I have to do to represent the people of Wyoming and I'll make a decision about 2024 down the road."

"But I do think as we look towards the next presidential election, as i said, i believe that our nation stands on the edge of an abyss," she continued. "And I do believe that we all have to really think very seriously about the dangers we face in the threats we face and we have to elect serious candidates."

"We've got to look people who will take their obligations and their oath seriously and who will deal with issues of substance with respect for people who have disagreements," she added. "And we've got to be able to come together and stop the very dangerous kind of politics that we have lived through over the last year and a half certainly."

