Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) vowed to continue the House select committee's investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Wyoming Republican published a defiant op-ed in the Wall Street Journal standing up to threats and attacks from Donald Trump and his allies and calling out fellow Republicans who enable their efforts to undermine the rule of law.

"Republicans used to advocate fidelity to the rule of law and the plain text of the Constitution," Cheney wrote. "In 2020, Mr. Trump convinced many to abandon those principles. He falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him because of widespread fraud. While some degree of fraud occurs in every election, there was no evidence of fraud on a scale that could have changed this one."

The committee has found no evidence to back Trump's fraud claims, and she said the former president knows he's lying.

"Almost all members of Congress know this — although many lack the courage to say it out loud," Cheney wrote. "Mr. Trump knew it too, from his own campaign officials, from his own appointees at the Justice Department, and from the dozens of lawsuits he lost. Yet, Mr. Trump ignored the rulings of the courts and launched a massive campaign to mislead the public."

The committee will hold hearings later this year to show the lies that provoked the violent insurrection, Cheney said, and she warned that other Trump allies will pay the price, as Rudy Giuliani has by losing his law license, for helping spread falsehoods.

"Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process — claiming it is tainted and political," Cheney said. "Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong. We are focused on facts, not rhetoric, and we will present those facts without exaggeration, no matter what criticism we face."