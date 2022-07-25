Liz Cheney has proven she'll 'follow Donald Trump to the gates of hell': CNN's Ana Navarro
CNN's Ana Navarro on Monday praised Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for endangering her own political career to ensure that former President Donald Trump is held accountable for his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Reacting to Cheney's interviews over the weekend in which she further drove home the point that Trump is not fit for office, Navarro said her admiration for the Wyoming congresswoman has only grown.

"This woman will follow Donald Trump to the gates of hell if she has to and she will make it her life's purpose to make sure that he is not president of the United States again," she said. "Look, I think people are coming -- Republicans even, conservative Republicans, Trump-supporting conservative Republicans -- are coming to the realization this man has a ton of baggage. It is undeniable. And that has been a feat and a task that's been achieved by the January 6th Committee."

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, however, was more cautious in assessing the January 6th Committee's impact on Trump's political prospects.

"My respect for Liz Cheney equals that, but Liz Cheney is going to lose in a month and she's probably going to lose overwhelmingly," he said. "If Sean Hannity comes out and says what the Wall Street Journal said -- [that] Donald Trump is unfit and he shouldn't run again -- then I will pay attention. the Wall Street Journal isn't where republican base voters are right now. This is still Trump's party."

