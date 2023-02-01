Trump promotes message from 'locked and loaded' supporter who vows to 'physically fight' for him

"With respect to the 'Stormy' nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations. I placed full Reliance on the JUDGEMENT & ADVICE OF COUNCIL [sic], who I had every reason to believe had a license to practice law, was competent, & was able to appropriately provide solid legal services," Trump wrote, referring to Cohen. "He came from a good law firm, represented other clients over the years, & there was NO reason not to rely on him, and I did."

Daniels cited the post as an admission of guilt.

"Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING," she wrote.

Trump previously insulted Daniels by calling her "horseface" in another Truth Social post insisting that he "NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR."

"Guess I'll take my 'horse face' back to bed now, Mr. former 'president'. Btw, that's the correct way to use quotation marks," she wrote on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he had an affair and that he had anything to do with the payment to Daniels but she has repeatedly stuck by her story that they had sex in 2006, a year after he married Melania Trump and described the alleged encounter in graphic detail in her 2018 book.

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation in relation to the payment. Trump was never charged but was referred to as "Individual-1" in charging documents.

"Dopey Donald gets it wrong AGAIN and AGAIN! First, the [statute of limitations] has not expired. Additionally, Donald is so angry he can't even get his spelling correct," Cohen tweeted on Tuesday. "The proper word is Counsel…not Council. Either way…love the all CAPS."

While New York has a five-year statute of limitations on many potential violations related to the alleged payment and the Trump Organization's tax fraud conviction, prosecutors could argue that the actions were part of an ongoing crime, noted Norm Eisen, a senior Brookings Institution fellow who served as a Democratic counsel during Trump's first impeachment. Prosecutors could also "argue that the statute of limitations should be extended as to Trump because he has been outside of New York 'continuously' over at least the last four years, during the term of his presidency," he wrote, adding that the Manhattan D.A.'s office successfully did this in its prosecution of Harvey Weinstein.