Trump promotes message from 'locked and loaded' supporter who vows to 'physically fight' for him

Former President Donald Trump is once again promoting violent rhetoric.
On his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, the former president promoted a post from a supporter who vowed to "physically fight" for him to be returned to power in 2024.
"It’s not going to happen again," the supporter warned of Trump being denied the presidency. "People my age and old (sic) will physically fight for him this time. What we got to lose? I’ll donate the rest of my time here on this planet to do it. And I know many many others who feel the same... we Are Locked and LOADED."
Of course, as hundreds of Capitol rioters currently sitting in prison could attest, there is much to be lost by "physically fighting" on behalf of the former president.
READ MORE: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene 'let the truth slip' about George Santos’ departure from committees?
Trump has pushed violent rhetoric ever since his initial 2016 run for the White House, when he told supporters he would pay for their legal fees if they "knocked the crap" out of protesters at his events.
Trump supporters have also carried out multiple acts of violence in his name, most famously during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol and in 2018, when Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc sent explosives to Trump's political enemies.
See the tweet Trump promoted below.