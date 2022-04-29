'Coward' Lou Dobbs slammed by conservative for throwing away his career for Trump

In an extraordinarily vicious column for the National Review, conservative columnist Kevin Williamson went scorched earth on longtime business commentator Lou Dobbs for throwing away his career in the service of becoming a Donald Trump "sycophant."

Williamson's diatribe was in response to Dobb's unhappiness with another column by the author where he called out "moonbat" and "ghastly cretin" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) -- saying voters in her district need to dump her -- that led Dobbs to sneer, "Who reads NR?"

That was likely a big mistake, as Williamson responded in kind, pointing out Dobbs firing from Fox News as well as his massive legal problems for jumping on the stolen election bandwagon.

Noting that Dobbs is likely still a consumer of National Review's opinion pieces, the columnist -- who used to appear on Dobbs' Fox News show before he unceremoniously fired -- wrote, "I think your problem is that you are a coward."

"You are so terrified of your audience that you are willing to tell them anything they want to hear, follow them down any ridiculous rabbit hole, pretend to be something that you aren’t," he wrote "You’re a guy who went to Harvard and lives on an equestrian estate in New Jersey, Lou. Let’s not kid ourselves. You’re a bit of a nut, but you aren’t stupid — certainly not as stupid as the character you used to play on television and now play on Twitter."

Continuing in that vein, Williamson brought up Dobbs facing financial ruin for accusing Dominion Voting Systems of election fraud which also ended his Fox News career and sent him into the hinterlands of hosting a podcast.

"The irony is that your cowardice and your pandering did not save your career — they wrecked your career. That conspiracy-kook stuff is what got you fired by Fox, which is why you no longer have a television show. Do you know how embarrassing you have to get before Fox News — Fox Business, Lou! — is too ashamed to put you on the air?" he wrote before adding, "It’s bad, Lou. Think on that."

As for the Dominion lawsuit, Williamson continued, "I figure you probably have some heavy legal bills to pay at the moment, what with the voting-machine-conspiracy-kookery defamation lawsuit that you are probably going to lose. But you’re pushing 80, Lou. You’ve already thrown away your job, your reputation, and your self-respect — and there’s a good chance you’re going to end up financially ruined, too — but there is still time to see to the things that should be foremost in the mind of a man your age."

The National Review columnist then ended with, "It’s never too late to stop being a sycophant, Lou."

