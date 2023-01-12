'My son finally broke and collapsed': Black mother pulls her child out of Alabama middle school after a horrific discovery
(WVTM/Screenshot)

An Alabama mother pulled her son out Louis Pizitz Middle School last Friday after learning that her son was the victim of racist bullying the previous year, WVTM reports.

“My son finally broke and collapsed. He said, 'I thought I could handle it. I thought it would stop if I stayed quiet. I cannot take it anymore,'” Mary Beth Ford said.

According to WVTM's report, other students were calling Ford's son a "monkey."

A video of the 8th grader's aunt describing the bullying has gone viral and was viewed by thousands.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Unfair savage!' Trump explodes over special counsel Jack Smith

“We see so many students that either consider suicide or some other method to relieve themselves of this. And I'm so thankful that my son spoke up," Ford said.

Ford said other parents of color have reached out and given her support. She added that her son is at a new school and looking forward to putting the bullying behind him.

Watch a report on the story below or at this link.

Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitiz Middle School for racist bullying www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video