Thousands signal they want Trump-loving school board member removed from office

A petition drive to remove a Republican official from a Michigan school board netted more than enough signatures.

Committee for School Board Integrity announced Tuesday morning that they had gathered more than 4,100 signatures seeking a recall election for Matthew Smith from the Davison Board of Education, reported MLive.com.

The committee needed 3,698 signatures, or 25 percent of the votes cast in Davison for all candidates in the last gubernatorial election.

Smith, the Genesee County GOP chairman and a 2020 delegate for Donald Trump, was sentenced to probation Jan. 11 for a harassing phone call he made to Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly in March 2020.

He was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, fined $650, and is required to write an essay on the effects of bullying, and the school board censured him for lying about the call, during which he threatened the county official's dogs.

The Genesee County Clerk’s Office has 35 days to determine whether the petition is sufficient and then call the recall election, and the committee will look to endorse one candidate for a special election to fill Smith's seat.

