Madison Cawthorn insisted to McCarthy a GOP lawmaker invited him to a sex party -- but refused to name him: report

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is continuing to anger GOP leaders with his accusations of of drug use and infidelity among Republicans in Congress.

On Monday, Cawthorn made allegations of drug use and orgies.

"The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean being kind of a young guy in Washington with the average age of probably 60 or 70," said Cawthorn. "And I look at all these people, a lot of them that I, you know, I've looked up to through my life. I've always paid attention to politics guys that, you know, then all of the sudden you get invited to like, well, hey, we're going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come there, like... What, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy. Or the fact that, you know, there's some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it's like wow this is wild."

On Wednesday, right-wing dirty trickster Roger Stone kept the controversy alive by saying Cawthorn told him that the "drug-filled orgies" were real.

Also on Wednesday, Cawthorn met with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Politico reported, citing a Republican "familiar with what was discussed at the meeting."

"That Republican said McCarthy pressed Cawthorn on his allegations — saying that if he had made such statements under oath, he would have treaded into even more dangerous waters," Politico reported. "According to that Republican, Cawthorn clarified that multiple members were not involved in orgies but did maintain that one member of Congress invited him to a sex party with his wife. Despite McCarthy and others in the room pressing him to reveal a name, Cawthorn refused, this Republican said."

