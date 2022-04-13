Some of Madison Cawthorn's supporters are turning on him -- and say he's 'come unscrewed'

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that some right-wing voters in Western North Carolina who helped elect Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) are now fed up with his antics — and ready to show him the door.

Many of those people, noted reporter Sam Brodey, were gathered at the recent Republican primary debate in Asheville — to which Cawthorn was a no-show — and expressed their anger about it.

"It wasn’t long ago that nearly everyone in the room could say they were, proudly, Madison Cawthorn people. But in his 15 months in office, Cawthorn has amassed a streak of scandals, strategic misfires, and baffling statements that haven’t just tarnished the GOP faithful’s pride in him — they’ve sapped his support," reported Brodey.

"At first, I thought it was the liberal media ganging up on him," a man named Frank told the publication. "Now, I’m thinking he’s not cut out for it."

Constituent Richard Bennett, meanwhile, admitted that he's "a little disappointed" in Cawthorn, whom he said "seems to have come unscrewed."

Cawthorn recently enraged Republicans on Capitol Hill by claiming, with no evidence, that his fellow Republicans engage in cocaine-fueled orgies. He further enraged Republicans in his own state by briefly jumping districts, then changing his mind — after which the GOP leaders in the state legislature endorsed his opponent, state Sen Chuck Edwards.

READ MORE: Trump lawyers to talk with Jan 6 committee — but there won’t be a transcript: report