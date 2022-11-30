Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn rails against 'soft metrosexual' men in farewell address
Madison Cawthorn (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who was ousted in a Republican primary earlier this year after being at the center of nonstop scandal and controversy, delivered a farewell address on the floor of the House of Representatives in which he railed against "soft metrosexual men."

Cawthorn, who became the target of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) ire after he baselessly claimed that his GOP colleagues took part in drug-fueled orgies, used his final address to decry the purported scourge of feminization in the United States.

"Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul!" he declared. "Social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight!"

Cawthorn then threw down a challenge to America's men and called on them to put down their phones and fight for the greatness of the United States.

Will you reclaim your masculinity?" he demanded to know. "Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected, to be looked up to, or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?"

Watch the video below or at this link.

