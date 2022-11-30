'Heads are blowing up': Steve Bannon scrambles to calm MAGA after guest says no election fraud

Conservative podcaster and convicted criminal Steve Bannon tried to calm his audience on Wednesday after a guest insisted that there had been no fraud in Pennsylvania's midterm elections.

During an interview on the War Room podcast, Bannon spoke to GOP strategist Athan Koutsiouroumbas.

"Ultimately, things didn't go the right way in Pennsylvania," Koutsiouroumbas said. "And the reason was because Republicans didn't vote."

"There is no evidence of any fraud that I've seen in Delaware County," he continued.

Koutsiouroumbas explained that election fraudsters would need thousands of legitimate licenses or social security numbers to steal the election.

"They're just not going to be able to pull it off," the guest insisted. "It's baked-in voter ID that Republicans have been begging for in Pennsylvania for years. And voter ID is a 80-20 issue in Pennsylvania. We have it today with mail-in ballots, and Republicans need to start using it."

Following a commercial break, Bannon noted that his audience had expressed outrage at Koutsiouroumbas for claiming there was no election fraud.

"I understand the audience," Bannon said. "I've got it. People's heads are blowing up. Take a deep breath. It's the first step of a journey."

Meanwhile, audience members gathered in War Room's chat disagreed with the host.

"There's fraud somewhere!" one person wrote.

"This guy with Bannon is a phony," another said.

"WTF! It's Wednesday PsyOp day," one viewer complained.

Watch the video below or at this link.