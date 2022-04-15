Madison Cawthorn reveals fundraising woes as Democrats try novel strategy to unseat him

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) revealed fundraising woes when his campaign finance reports were made public on Friday.

Cawthorn reported spending more money than he raised and after accounting for his debts, only has a net $115,575 cash on hand.

The reports show his campaign spent $443 on Chick-Fil-A, $1,371 on "Papas Beer," and $2,560 on Amazon.

Cawthorn's re-election efforts were complicated by his accusation that Republican members of congress engage in cocaine-fueled orgies.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Republican state Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, and state House Speaker Tim Moore are backing state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the GOP primary.

"On any given day, he's an embarrassment," Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said of Cawthorn.

Democrats don't like him either.

"Some Democrats are trying an unusual strategy to try to defeat controversial Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn: they’re urging people to vote in the Republican primary. Moe Davis, a Democrat who ran against Cawthorn in 2020 and lost, is urging Democrats to temporarily change their voter registration to unaffiliated. Under state law, that would allow them to vote in either party’s primary, WNCN-TV reported Friday.

Davis thinks Cawthorn is vulnerable in the primary.

“What I’ve seen is his support is eroding, particularly with this latest cocaine and orgy stuff,” he explained.

April 22nd is the deadline to change one's voter affiliation in North Carolina.

