Jan. 6 witnesses continue experiencing violent threats from right-wing fringe forums

In less than 24 hours the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress will present what is expected to be its final public hearing about their findings around the violence that day.

But according to the Washington Post, witnesses are still seeing violent threats about them on right-wing fringe sites.

From the moment that Cassidy Hutchinson spoke to Congress, supporters of former President Donald Trump "started plotting their revenge," the Post characterized.

“She’d be fun to smash … with a hammer,” the report cited an anonymous user on the forum 4chan.

“cassidy hutchison must get the death penalty that is all,” another person wrote on the pro-Trump forum, Patriots.win.

“Ropes, folks, more ropes,” another user said, who bragged about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They later said that they were going to travel to Hutchinson's home personally.

She isn't the only one.

Russell “Rusty” Bowers, the Republican House speaker in Arizona who refused to hand Trump the election, was facing violence before even speaking to the committee and while his terminally ill daughter was dying. On Trump's Truth Social app and on TheGreatAwakening.win, a user who claimed to be a Proud Boy, called for Bowers to “fall down a set of stairs.”

“We need to treat everyone involved in the jailing and torture of the J6ers like we did the Nazi death camp guards and leadership. Public hangings,” wrote a user on Patriots.win, the report quoted. Republican members of the committee chose to be there and they have the weight of the Capitol Police behind them. So when officials like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are targeted by the Trump community or Trump himself they have power and a voice to fight back.

Since the beginning of the hearings in 2022, witnesses appearing before the committee, particularly the compelling ones, have been overwhelmed with threats directly and appearing in the extremism forums.

"They include Gab, the .win forums and Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s social media company," said the report. "Some of these social networks and their offshoots also hosted violent threats against election officials and lawmakers in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack."

Advance Democracy, a nonprofit group that does public interest investigations, gathered the data showing the impact of the hearings on the groups of extremists who supported the attempt to overthrow the United States. The committee has responded by looking into the role that online platforms played in organizing the Capitol attackers and perpetuating the violence. The violent rhetoric is continuing, however, as the 2022 election approaches and Republicans continue to promote the 2020 election conspiracies.

“Only a few years ago these views were fringe, but now, with the widespread promotion of these narratives by political leaders, elected officials and media personalities, the threat of political violence has never been more significant,” said Advance Democracy, president Daniel Jones. His background is in intelligence.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.