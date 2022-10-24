​'Everybody is at war with everybody else': Maggie Haberman says Trump officials' paranoia helped her reporting

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman recently took part in a conversation with former Republican National Committee spokesman Tim Miller in which she revealed that her reporting on the Trump administration was made easier by its officials' paranoia.

During a discussion about her recently released book, entitled "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," Miller asked her why Trump officials seemed so eager to talk with her even though much of her reporting made their boss look an unstable, egomaniacal bully.

The answer, according to Haberman, is that most Trump officials are constantly fighting with one another and just don't seem to have issues venting their grievances to a reporter.

"Everybody is suspicious of everybody else," Haberman explained. "Everybody is at war with everybody else because that is the climate that Donald Trump creates. And so because of that, people get concerned that someone is, you know, spreading stuff about them or saying things that are untrue about them, or maybe things that are true about them. And so I think that adds to people's desire to talk."



Haberman went on to recount a veteran Washington D.C. Republican who was "shocked" when they started working for Trump's White House on the grounds that "a lot of these people [in the administration] have trouble with the law, or understanding the law."

Haberman said that talking to reporters helped these officials "process" the chaos surrounding Trump.

Watch the full interview below or at this link.