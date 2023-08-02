Trump 'much more rattled' by Jan. 6 indictment than he's letting on: Maggie Haberman
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump is a lot more "rattled" by his indictment in the Jan. 6 case than he's publicly letting on, according to his biographer.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman has covered the former president for years and knows him about as well as any journalist, and she told CNN the four counts brought by special counsel Jack Smith has shaken Trump to the core, reported Newsweek.

"Privately, behind the scenes, he's very angry, he's much more rattled than he's projecting being," Haberman said. "He wants to give off the appearance that everything is fine. He is very upset, folks around him are very upset."

Legal experts have said the indictment is more narrow than many expected, which could make the case easier to prove at trial, but Haberman said the former president and his allies were unnerved that his alleged co-conspirators were not identified or charged.

"On the one hand they were relieved reading this indictment that there were not more details that they didn't know in it," Haberman said. "On the other, there's a reference to six co-conspirators and that raises questions about: Will anyone else face charges and will more details be revealed if that happens?"

"He loves to project bravado," she added. "He also loves to be in control and have every moment that happens in his life exist on his terms, and so that's why he's tried to narrate his own indictments over the three that have happened so far."

