'Unlawful political interference': Manhattan DA slaps down House GOP in blistering letter

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Friday sent a blistering letter to House Republicans accusing them of illegally trying to interfere in its investigation of former President Donald Trump.
The Washington Post reports that the letter, written by Manhattan DA general counsel Leslie B. Dubeck, accuses House Republicans of waging a campaign of "unlawful political interference" by demanding documents and witness testimony during an ongoing criminal case.
“As you are no doubt aware, former President Trump has directed harsh invective against District Attorney Bragg and threatened on social media that his arrest or indictment in New York may unleash ‘death & destruction,' Dubeck wrote. “As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system.”
Trump has been communicating with House Republicans in how they should handle the Manhattan DA indictment, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) reportedly promised him that they would wage an "aggressive" response to any charges.
The indictment against Trump is scheduled to be unsealed on Tuesday, when the former president is expected to be arraigned in court.