'Bold-faced liar' Lindsey Graham buried for riot threat as he continues to 'shill' for Trump

Early Monday morning, "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski went on a rant when she lashed into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over a warning that came across as a threat that there will be riots if Donald Trump is arrested.

Speaking with host Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina Republican boldly proclaimed, "I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street."

Those words led the MSNBC host to wonder what has happened to Graham and why he continues to defend Trump.

"This just doesn't end well," she began. "I don't understand Senator Graham, Senator [Roy] Blunt (R-MO), all the others. I mean, you know that you're wondering -- and this is basic -- you're wondering what those documents were doing there. You're wondering what a former president would do with documents like that in his club where people from around the world come to party with him."

"You know that he's had questionable -- and this is at best -- questionable meetings and appearances on the world stage with dictators," she continued. "Private meetings with Putin with no notetaker. Kim Jong-un. You even admitted, the former president, on television, that you would take dirt on a political rival; you would shake down a world leader for it."

"Lindsey Graham has no question about what these sensitive documents were doing in the basement of Mar-a-Lago?" she scoffed. "It defies logic. That's the thing; he's not stupid, he knows this is a big question of national security. This is not drama. This is not overreaction. This is not an exaggeration. This is not the left going crazy -- it's just not."

"You know it is a question: what the hell were those documents doing in the basement of Mar-a-Lago?" she exclaimed. "And you're a bold-faced liar if you say you don't have that question. And you jump, eagerly, like a fly to fly-paper to Hillary Clinton's emails -- it's pathetic. It's also really bad for this country."

"And, yes, there may be violence, none of us like this, none of us wanted this," she scolded. "True patriots who love this country, love our democracy, love the process and the rule of law that makes us great, we don't like what's happening. We're not taking any joy in this. The question is why would you still shill for someone who has embarrassed you time and time again."

