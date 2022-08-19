George Conway exposes three games Trump's lawyers are playing with FBI affidavit

Attorney George Conway revealed the games Donald Trump's lawyers area playing after the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.

Multiple media outlets have asked a judge to unseal the affidavit that justified the search, and Trump and his lawyers have publicly called for that evidence to be revealed -- but Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that it's telling that they haven't joined the request in court.

"Chances are good that while they would like to know the names of now two, possibly two people inside calling, you know -- the call coming from inside the house," said host Joe Scarborough. "Maybe there are two people now inside of Mar-A-Lago or inside of Trumpworld informing on him."

"Donald Trump will do what Rudy does outside of courthouses and howl and make a scene," Scarborough added. "But go inside the courtroom and stay silent. What Republicans in Washington, D.C. know, and I had friends tell me a couple days ago, it's one of the reasons this IRS conspiracy theory started, is when they figured out how bad this is going to be for Trump. They're trying to change the subject."

READ MORE: Former Trump official warns GOP can't win if it's the party of 'indictments, subpoenas and investigations'

Conway said Trump's attorneys were essentially juggling three balls in the air.

"They're trying to have it three ways," he said. "They're being mendaciously three-faced about it. First of all, they themselves would like to see the affidavit because, you know, Tony Soprano wants to know who is the rat. They want to see who is finking on them. That's one. Two is, they don't want us to see the affidavit because it's bad. It's a long affidavit, and it is going to have a lot of information about a lot of people saying a lot of bad things about the bad things that the president, the former president of the United States, did and how he squirrelled away these documents and refused to give them back when he was repeatedly told he had to give them back and was subpoenaed to return them. Then, third, they want an issue, a B.S. issue, so they can send out the fundraising grift emails to raise money by saying, 'Oh, they're hiding the affidavit from us.'"



Watch the video below or at this link.