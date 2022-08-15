GOP consultant slams Republicans' 'ridiculous' excuses for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents scandal
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republican campaign consultant Scott Jennings on Monday called out some conservatives for making outlandish claims to defend former President Donald Trump from charges that he illegally stashed top secret documents away at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Appearing on a CNN panel, Jennings was asked what he made of the various excuses made by Trump allies, including baseless claims about FBI agents "planting" evidence on the twice-impeached former president.

"Some of these excuses are ridiculous," he said. "We've seen this during the Trump years, these shifting attempts to defend him at all costs. It's the 'die on every hill' syndrome. The problem with dying on every hill is you wind up dead."

Jennings then threw down a challenge to Attorney General Merrick Garland and said that he needed to either charge Trump criminally or resign his position.

RELATED: Trump allies increasingly concerned about latest scandal: ‘This one is different and deeply serious’

"The Department of Justice and Merrick Garland have put themselves out there now," he said. "They've got a job to do. They've told a federal judge Donald Trump may have committed crimes, multiple crimes. They went to his house. A lot of republicans feel like the threshold has been crossed here and that... you can't just in several months say, never mind."

Although Trump has been the subject of multiple criminal investigations over the years, he has so far escaped any formal criminal charges.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump allies' 'creative and evolving' excuses for stolen documents scandal www.youtube.com

