Trump's lawyers playing 'the worst game of Whac-a-Mole ever' to fight Mar-a-Lago investigation: Michael Steele

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are in an impossible position trying to explain and defend former President Donald Trump's actions surrounding the alleged concealment of classified information at Mar-a-Lago, former Republican Chair Michael Steele said on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" on Friday.

This comes amid new reports that special counsel Jack Smith is ramping up efforts to investigate whether the former president deliberately tried to conceal some documents from federal authorities — as well as who else had access to the area they were stored.

"The truth is, only Donald Trump would have had clearance. Nobody else should have been able to access them," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "And if he's not the guy that went in and moved them, the better answer on the obstruction prong is like, oh, all manner of people were in and out of that room, it wasn't Trump. What she says right there is that very controlled in and out, Trump would have had — I mean, they can't answer any questions on either half of this without incriminating their client, Donald Trump, on the other side."

"And that's always been the problem," said Steele. "We saw it play out politically with Republicans in Washington. We see it play out in the various investigations and impeachments with Trump lawyers. They're always trying to cover — it's the worst game of Whac-a-Mole ever because you're always trying to cover the hole before something pops up, and you can't get there. You can never catch it."

"You can never catch up because, you know, and say what we just heard, the lawyers sort of telling us, well, yeah, there's only — basically only one person has access to this room but only one person has a key," Steele continued. "So when they get in the room and find all these classified documents, it really doesn't matter whether it's under lock and key or not. Because one person has access to it, that's Trump, and so then it begs all the question that was, you know ... what are these documents, what are they doing here, what did you want to do with them, how did the Saudis play a role? So there's always something else, and the problem is the lawyers can never account for the something else because it leads to other things."

"There are other threads that are exposed, that when pulled by legal authorities like the doj, which is what, you know, Jack Smith is doing right now," added Steele. "He's pulling on all the threads that are currently exposed. And that's leading to other threads that are revealing more and more information."

