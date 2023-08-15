Mar-a-Lago search warrant may not be made public. (Christine Davis / Wikimedia Commons)
Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit could remain private

A federal magistrate judge in Florida rejected a request to order special counsel Jack Smith's office to produce periodic updates stating whether additional details can be disclosed from the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart denied the request filed by a coalition of media outlets asking for periodic reports on the status of unredacting additional portions of the warrant he issued last year to search Donald Trump's home for evidence related to classified materials stored there.

"The Government is correct that it is speculative whether public filings will justify further unsealing," Reinhart wrote in his decision. "If public filings contain information that the Media Intervenors in good faith believe may be currently redacted from the Affidavit, they can move for further unsealing. The Government is also expected to notify the Court if the need for redaction ceases to exist because of public disclosures."

Reinhart said the court could also order further portions to be unsealed, and he denied the request for periodic reports because there were other alternatives to releasing new details about the investigation to the public.

