'That's insane!' Morning Joe rips apart the only legal lifeline Trump has left in Mar-a-Lago case

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump's indictment seems inevitable because he has no justification for taking top-secret materials to Mar-A-Lago, and he said the U.S. Supreme Court couldn't possibly bail him out.

The former president has demanded those documents be returned to him, and a federal judge he appointed has agreed to let a special master sort through them and potentially shield some from the Department of Justice, but the "Morning Joe" host said Trump was bound to lose his fight.

"After he's been indicted and charged people are going to look back and say, of course, he was indicted and charged with this," Scarborough said. "Right now people are acting shocked, stunned and deeply saddened, and the reason why -- everywhere they turn is bad news is because nobody has justification for what he's done. He's not justified it and his hacks out in the media haven't justified it. His hacks both in and out of prison haven't justified it. There's no justifying of this."

"I have to say, also, Chief Justice [John] Roberts and, I would think, one or two other people on the high court are going to be really uncomfortable with a district court judge in the judiciary, in the judicial branch, telling the executive branch, the Department of Justice -- you know what? We understand the Constitution gives you the power to enforce the laws, and I'm not going to let you do that."



Trump's team hopes the case winds up before the court he played a large role in shaping, but Scarborough said that might not go the way they'd like.

READ: 'Unhinged' Trump's response to DOJ appeal exposes split with his lawyers: analyst

"I understand they have their abortion ruling and I understand these ideological issues and how they respond," Scarborough said. "I do not believe they're going to respond in the way that surprises us when you're talking about, first of all, separation of powers issues and, secondly, law-enforcement issues where they're going to start letting district court judges across America stop DOJ investigations? That's insane."

Watch below or at this link.

