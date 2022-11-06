'You never got anything done': Top Pence aide smacked down over Trump administration failures

A panel discussion on CNN's "State of the Union" briefly went off the rails on Sunday Morning when liberal commentator Hilary Rosen cut off former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short as he attacked President Joe Biden's administration.

With the two arguing what is primary on the voters' minds with the midterm election looming, Short went off on a diatribe about immigration that led Rosen to call him out.

As host Dana Bash looked on, Short insisted, "The reality is the border is a serious issue. To Hilary's point, the Democrats haven't talked about what are we going to do to fix inflation, at a 40-year high, control the border, handle crime?"

"It's not because of facts," Rosen shot back. "I don't think we're in trouble because of facts."

"I do," Short interrupted. "Reality is inflation is at a 40-year high."

RELATED: 'I'm giving you the facts': CNN's Bash cuts off Ronna McDaniel during rant about Biden



"You were in office for a long time and did nothing to fix immigration," Rosen scolded the Trump administration official.

"We fixed the border," Short insisted as they continued to talk over each other.

"We have an economic story to tell, people actually like our policies better on the economy," Rosen replied.

Watch below or at the link:

CNN 11 06 2022 09 41 44 youtu.be



