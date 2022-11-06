'I'm giving you the facts': CNN's Bash cuts off Ronna McDaniel during rant about Biden

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, host Dana Bash was forced to talk over and then eventually cut off RNC head Ronna McDaniel as she ranted about one of President Joe Biden's speeches.
Up to the moment McDaniel started railing about Biden, Bash gave her free rein to spread Republican Party talking points, but that changed when the GOP spokesperson built up a head of steam and refused to stop talking.
Eventually, the exasperated Bash insisted "I'm giving you the facts."
"I have 150 examples, I have a ten-minute video of Democrats denying elections from 2020," McDaniel claimed. "This is not what the American people are caring about right now. I'll tell you what they are worried about: they're worried about our commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, going in front of the American people and talking about this and saying 'oh look at these election deniers.' Here is what the Democrats are, they are inflation deniers, crime deniers, education deniers, but this is not what the American people are talking about."
"I don't want to have --" Bash attempted only to have the RNC head talk over her and insist, "We're not voting on that."
"I just did this, and we're doing so many reports about the issues which are important, but I'm talking to you -- ," Bash began.
"Five days out from the election, for the president of the United States to give a speech and not talk about inflation, to actually say it's good, to not talk about gas prices to say crime isn't---," McDaniel interjected again. "They have become crime deniers, education deniers, inflation deniers."
"Ronna, I'm not a spokesperson for anybody or for them. I will say that is a speech and they're out giving other speeches," Bash corrected her.
"That's the president's speech. That is his closing message," McDaniel spoke over her.
"I don't want you to put me in a position of having to defend him, but I'm explaining it, I'm giving you the facts," Bash shot back.
