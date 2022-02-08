Marco Rubio has 'diagnosed himself with a Trump sickness': MSNBC's Ari Melber

After an embarrassing appearance on "Face the Nation," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has become the butt of the political jokes as he desperately tries to embrace Donald Trump while also opposing Donald Trump.

At the top of his Monday show, MSNBC host Ari Melber used a 2016 video of Rubio to attack 2022 Rubio for diagnosing himself with a "Trump sickness."

Rubio was asked whether he agrees with former Vice President Mike Pence or former President Donald Trump. Like a deer in headlights, Rubio dodged.

"Well, if President Trump runs for re-election, I believe he would defeat Joe Biden. I don't want Kamala Harris as vice president to have the power to overturn that election," said Rubio.

He was asked again, but dodged.

In 2016, Rubio explained, "for years to come, there are many people in the right, in the media and voters at large that are going to have to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump. This will not end well. He'll have thrown this party in the most chaotic and defensive time."

"Whether Marco Rubio knows a ton about the trap, he did know about that trap," said Melber. "He diagnosed his own ailment. He is the doctor and the patient with a Trump sickness. So, yes, some of these themes are familiar because, well, it's been the political issues in the right -- across the right — for the last four or five years. Republicans warning among themselves in a different heated way, trying to figure out what to do about questions that the party has largely been dodging and avoiding and now is forced to face."



See the opener below: