'You're a monster': Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks outrage for rant against masking children after 5-year-old dies from COVID-19 in her district
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) railed against masking children just days after a 5-year-old boy from her congressional district died from a coronavirus-related stroke.

The Georgia Republican laughed Tuesday when a reporter asked about the possibility of children dying from COVID-19, as a boy did last week in her deeply conservative and vaccine-resistant district, and she followed up that widely criticized response by attacking masks for kids.

"STOP MASKING CHILDREN!!!" the congresswoman tweeted.

Other social media users were appalled.













