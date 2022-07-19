'An easy one for me': Marjorie Taylor Greene to vote 'no' on contraceptive rights
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to Facebook on Tuesday to complain about Democrats trying to codify marriage and contraceptive rights to prevent the U.S. Supreme Court from undermining the freedoms.

Greene argued that all Republicans should oppose the bills as a "protest vote."

"I'll be voting no to the fake, lying gay marriage bill because guess what?" she complained. "No one is taking away gay marriage. There's no reason to have this vote whatsoever. It should be a protest vote for every single Republican."

"And then also, we've got the contraceptive bill," the lawmaker added. "Easy one for me. Vote no. Another protest vote."

Before ending her live stream, Greene clarified her views on same-sex marriage.

"I believe that marriage is a union made by God between and a woman," she opined. "That is my belief about marriage, and that is where I stand on it. And I won't apologize for it because that's the truth."

