'Are you high?': Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed after rant about 'Corporate Communism'
Reacting to Major League Baseball pulling the 2021 All Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter to label the sports league "Corporate Communism" much to the amusement of her critics.

Greene who already said losing the hundreds of millions of dollars that game would have brought to her state if the Republican majority state hadn't passed a restrictive voting rights bill was a good thing, now she thinks the decision has brought Republicans together.

According to Greene, "This @MLB issue brought together all of the factions within the Republican Party last night. We now have an issue we can all get behind and fight together ... Corporate Communism."