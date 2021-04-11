Former RNC chief drops the hammer on 'crazy as hell' Marjorie Taylor Greene in MSNBC tirade

During an MSNBC panel discussion on the RNC fundraising meeting in Florida where Donald Trump ripped into Republican party leaders, the former head of the Republican National Committee took time out to take a few shots at controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).



Speaking with "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart, Micheal Steele rolled his eyes over the report that Taylor Greene just brought in a big haul of campaign donations.



"I was talking with a number of fundraisers this week who were talking about that small-donor program that they have in place and it is very effective and it is the extremes that are raising the money," Steele recalled. "You know, the Adam Kinzingers and folks like that, they're doing okay, you know, but they're not raising $3 million in 30 days -- that's the difference."



"And so, to Soledad O'Brien's point, that's where the culture wars come in," he continued. "That's the culture fight being played out and realized in the dollars that are raised. Understand this: this is all very cynical. At the end of the day, they don't give a rat's patootie about these issues. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a jacked-up congresswoman-wannabe who is as crazy as hell but can raise $3 million. Whereas common sense, focused, disciplined sort of 'I want to try to govern the country' type of Republicanism is trying to eke along a dollar at a time. So that kind of tells you where the dollar fight is and the Trumpists are winning."



