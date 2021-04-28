‘Bitter meathead’ Marjorie Taylor Greene buried for ginning up racist controversy over latest Biden plan
Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Image via Facebook)

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday put out a nonsensical tweet linking President Joe Biden's national childcare proposal to "critical race theory."

Biden's new "American Families Plan" would raise taxes on wealthy individuals to lower the costs of childcare for American families and ensure that low-and-middle-income Americans pay no more than 7 percent of their incomes for childcare for children under the age of 5.

Greene, however, portrayed the plan as a dangerous federal takeover of childcare and linked it to a series of concepts that have nothing to do with that's in the actual plan.

"Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan will raise taxes to put children in federal childcare," she wrote. "Do you want the same people that put men in girls bathrooms and sports, force mask on children, teach the critical race theory, and deny gender training your children all day?"

Greene's tweet sparked a quick backlash from followers who pointed out that the childcare plan has nothing to do with critical race theory -- check out some reactions below.