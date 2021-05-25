This is the exact line Marjorie Taylor Greene crossed that forced Kevin McCarthy to intervene: reporter

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday finally condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her outrageous comparisons between public health guidelines and the Holocaust -- but one reporter thinks it shows just how far a Republican has to go to get any kind of response from the GOP leader.
The Bulwark's Haley Byrd Wilt notes on Twitter that McCarthy has been known to simply ignore outrageous comments from GOP lawmakers, but that Greene's decision to equate vaccine passports with the Nazis' treatment of Jews left him with no room for plausible deniability.
"Threshold for McCarthy to denounce a member -- not actually do anything about it, but condemn it -- is when they use words like 'exactly the type of abuse' and 'just like' when comparing something not at all like the Holocaust to the Holocaust," she writes. "Any vaguer and he's likely to ignore it."
The reporter then gives an example of just what McCarthy has been willing to ignore.
"It's a party where members can speak at a white nationalist conference and urge their Twitter followers to follow the organizer of the event (as recently as last week!) without consequences from leaders," she writes, referring to a recent tweet from Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). "McCarthy's statement on MTG emphasizes how high his bar for intervening is."